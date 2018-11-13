Retailers to pop up in new dedicated Tysons Corner Center space

A section of Tysons Corner Center mall will soon be reserved for pop-up stores from mostly new and emerging online retailers. BrandBox, as the space will be called, spans 11,000 square feet on the mall’s…

A section of Tysons Corner Center mall will soon be reserved for pop-up stores from mostly new and emerging online retailers.

BrandBox, as the space will be called, spans 11,000 square feet on the mall’s first floor that property owner The Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) can divide into as many as six pop-ups. It will open to the public Nov. 17 and be the first of several the company plans to open around the country.

The first round of startups in the Tysons location will be Naadam, a cashmere apparel company; Winky Lux, an experiential cosmetics retailer that targets millennials; Interior Define, a high-end, custom home furnishings company; Nectar, the first brick-and-mortar location for the online mattress company; and locally based flower company UrbanStems.

The sixth store in the BrandBox when it opens will be DKNY, a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer that will use the pop-up to test the market and new store designs.

BrandBoxes are designed with modular walls, fixtures,…