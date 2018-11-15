Reston IT firm bringing more than 800 new jobs to Virginia

1901 Group Inc., a Reston-based IT services provider, is investing $4 million to expand its corporate and Montgomery County, Virginia, offices, creating 225 and 580 new jobs in the respective jurisdictions by 2021. Gov. Ralph…

1901 Group Inc., a Reston-based IT services provider, is investing $4 million to expand its corporate and Montgomery County, Virginia, offices, creating 225 and 580 new jobs in the respective jurisdictions by 2021.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the expansions on Thursday, saying the company is receiving funding for the project from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. It was not disclosed how much 1901 Group would receive through the state-funded program.

The company’s Enterprise IT Operations Center near Blacksburg will expand 40,000 square feet, allowing the government and private sector IT service provider to hire, train, educate and engineering workforce. The center currently holds 165 employees and 30 employees work out of the Reston headquarters.

1901 Group’s revenue from the federal marketplace has increased 30-fold in the past six years, CEO Sonu Singh noted in a press release. The company anticipates bringing in roughly $40 million to $42 million in revenue this year.

