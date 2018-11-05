Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to split its second headquarters between two locations rather than picking one site. The Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud computing company is weighing evenly distributing its needs for up to 50,000…

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to split its second headquarters between two locations rather than picking one site.

The Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud computing company is weighing evenly distributing its needs for up to 50,000 employees among two areas, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday citing an unidentified person familiar with the matter.

The New York Times later confirmed that report, adding that Amazon is “nearing a deal” to move to the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, and to Crystal City in Arlington. The Times said Amazon currently employs 1,800 people in New York, largely in advertising, fashion and publishing, and 2,500 corporate and technical employees in Greater Washington.

The company has not made a final decision on its picks, but an announcement could come as early as this week.

The news is a major twist in a high-profile prospect that has gripped economic development officials across the country for more than a year.

The decision to split HQ2…