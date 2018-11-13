Amazon.com Inc. will announce Arlington County’s Crystal City and Long Island City in Queens, New York, as locations for its second headquarters, according to a source familiar with the matter. Official word is expected as…

Amazon.com Inc. will announce Arlington County’s Crystal City and Long Island City in Queens, New York, as locations for its second headquarters, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Official word is expected as early as Tuesday. Other cities may also receive major sites from the Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud computing company, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Monday evening.

Amazon declined to comment to The Wall Street Journal and the company has yet to make an announcement on its website. Local governments in Arlington and New York are planning to hold formal press conferences on Tuesday.

Crystal City was one of a handful Greater Washington locations vying for the most anticipated economic development prize in a generation. It is largely controlled by a single owner, JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), and the company has been busy the last two weeks pulling or applying for permits — and establishing LLCs — in areas that are rumored to be…