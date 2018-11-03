Report: Amazon close to selecting Crystal City for HQ2

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has held advanced discussions about establishing its second headquarters in Crystal City, according to The Washington Post. The discussions have included how soon the e-commerce giant would be able to move…

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has held advanced discussions about establishing its second headquarters in Crystal City, according to The Washington Post.

The discussions have included how soon the e-commerce giant would be able to move its employees to the Arlington County neighborhood and which buildings it would occupy, according to the report, which cites anonymous sources close to the process. The bid also includes sites in the adjacent Potomac Yard neighborhood in Alexandria.

The talks were described as more in-depth than the company — led by CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post — has had with other local jurisdictions that made Amazon’s 20-city HQ2 short list. The District put four sites into consideration, while Montgomery County has floated the former White Flint Mall site. The Center for Innovative Technology campus straddling the border between Fairfax and Loudoun counties was part of Virginia’s formal pitch, along with the Crystal City-Potomac Yard…