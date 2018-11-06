REITs see shares pop on heels of Amazon report

Shares of New York-centric real estate investment trusts spiked after reports this week that Amazon.com Inc. had narrowed its list of HQ2 cities to three, including Queens in New York City. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant…
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant (NASDAQ: AMZN) is reportedly close to naming Long Island City in Queens as one of two sites for its second headquarters. The other candidates said to be in late-stage talks are Dallas and Crystal City in Arlington.
Several publicly traded companies stand to benefit, including Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE), SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK). Privately held Durst Organization could also benefit.
Chevy Chased-based JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), which was formed out of a merger between The JBG Cos. and Vornado’s Crystal City holdings, also saw its shares jump on reports that the Arlington neighborhood would be one of the sites of HQ2.