Redfin finds a new home, for itself, near a Wegmans of course

Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) will relocate its Chantilly offices to the Westfields Corporate Center, where the real estate brokerage will have access to new, on-site amenities and a new Wegmans nearby.

Newmark Knight Frank announced Wednesday that Redfin has leased 20,358 square feet at 14155 Newbrook Drive, or roughly 26 percent of the 77,427-square-foot building. Redfin, currently located at 4460 Brookfield Corporate Drive in Chantilly, will occupy the entire third floor of what’s called Newbrook II.

Newbrook II is located across Westfields Boulevard from Regency Centers’ Wegmans-anchored Field at Commonwealth shopping center. The office building itself is undergoing renovation, to include a shared conference facility, fitness center, common area upgrades and a tenant lounge.

The building is managed by The RMR Group LLC.

NKF Executive Managing Director Andy Klaff and Managing Director Jeff Tarae represented RMR in the Redbrick deal. Redbrick was represented by Hughes Marino and the…