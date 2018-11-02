Rankings revealed: 2018 Fastest Growing Companies

On Nov. 1, we celebrated the 2018 Fastest Growing Companies, revealing the rankings of the 75 Greater Washington companies for the first time. In order to qualify for this year’s List, each company had to…

In order to qualify for this year’s List, each company had to be headquartered in Greater Washington, private and independently owned. Companies also had to have revenue growth each year between 2015 and 2017, with revenue of at least $2 million in 2015, and at least $10 million in 2017. Our data editor, Carolyn Proctor, then ranks the 75 Fastest Growing Companies by the average percentage growth in revenue over the three-year period.

Here they are in order from No. 75 to No. 1:

75. KIHOMAC Inc.

74. Amyx Inc.

73. E3 Federal Solutions

72. 1Rivet

71. Tribal Tech LLC

70. Mandex Inc.

69. Culmen International LLC

68. Eagle Hill Consulting LLC

67. Transparent BPO

66. Open Systems Technologies Corp.

65. Ampcus Inc.

64. Mayvin

63. Bialek Environments

62. Able Moving & Storage Inc.

61. Creative Business Solutions Inc.

60. Acuity Systems…