Rankings revealed: 2018 Fastest Growing Companies

On Nov. 1, we celebrated the 2018 Fastest Growing Companies, revealing the rankings of the 75 Greater Washington companies for the first time.
In order to qualify for this year’s List, each company had to be headquartered in Greater Washington, private and independently owned. Companies also had to have revenue growth each year between 2015 and 2017, with revenue of at least $2 million in 2015, and at least $10 million in 2017. Our data editor, Carolyn Proctor, then ranks the 75 Fastest Growing Companies by the average percentage growth in revenue over the three-year period.