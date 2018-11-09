PRP buys Presidential Building on Pennsylvania Avenue

A large office building on Pennsylvania Avenue NW across from the Trump International Hotel has sold to a local real estate investment management firm for a big number. PRP LLC and partner GMF Capital are…

PRP LLC and partner GMF Capital are the new owners of 1111 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, also known as the Presidential Building. Bisnow reported the price as $338 million, making it one of the biggest deals of 2018.

The 331,000-square-foot building, home to the D.C. offices of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP through at least 2032, last sold in 2010 to Invesco Real Estate, on behalf of an institutional client, for $220 million. The building was originally constructed in 1967, redeveloped in 2001 and renovated in 2017, according to a PRP release.

It’s been a big year for PRP in terms of acquisitions. In July, it bought the three-building Sequoia Plaza office complex in Arlington from Foulger-Pratt for $152 million. In late January, it bought 4900 Seminary Road and 4825 Mark Center Drive, both in Alexandria, from CIII for $40 million,…