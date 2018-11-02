Providence hospital still intends to close in December. But it’s not set in stone.

Providence Health System is sticking to its plan to shut down acute care in the District by Dec. 14, but CEO Keith Vander Kolk said he’ll commit to a conversation about extending that date amid…

Providence Health System is sticking to its plan to shut down acute care in the District by Dec. 14, but CEO Keith Vander Kolk said he’ll commit to a conversation about extending that date amid D.C. Council efforts to keep it open longer.

Closing by Dec. 14 “is still our intent,” Vander Kolk said at a D.C. Council health committee hearing Friday. “But what would it take to go past that? A serious conversation among all of us. It is not probable when we mention probabilities that the situation of Providence specifically is going to change dramatically. But if that’s the case, if that’s inevitable, we’re going to end up in the same place. Is there a conversation that could be had? I guess I would have to say ‘yes.’”

Vander Kolk testified before the council in a continuation of an Oct. 10 meeting that no one from Providence, nor Ascension Health, it’s St. Louis-based Catholic nonprofit owner, attended. Following that initial hearing, the council passed an emergency bill…