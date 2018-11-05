Potential HQ2 announcement puts homebuyers and sellers on notice

An open house this past weekend for an Alexandria home listed at $759,000 drew a noticeable increase in prospective buyers, said Brittany Patterson, an agent with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. And six visitors, she said,…

An open house this past weekend for an Alexandria home listed at $759,000 drew a noticeable increase in prospective buyers, said Brittany Patterson, an agent with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. And six visitors, she said, mentioned Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters as at least partially driving their interest.

“People that already live here are going to jump into the buying pool now,” Patterson said.

It’s a common refrain across Northern Virginia: Realtors say some of their clients want to buy a house in anticipation of Amazon choosing Crystal City, or the region generally, for HQ2. The problem? There are very few homes on the market.

The number of homes for sale in August across Arlington, Fairfax, Alexandria and their various towns, for example, was down 8 percent compared with August 2017, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.

Amazon, according to reports, is in advanced discussions about establishing its second headquarters in Crystal City, though…