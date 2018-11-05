Peraton makes another hire for its executive team

Herndon government IT services company Peraton Corp. said Monday it had hired Alan Stewart as its executive vice president and CFO. Stewart was most recently CFO of Alexandria-based Systems Planning and Analysis Inc. He’s also…

Herndon government IT services company Peraton Corp. said Monday it had hired Alan Stewart as its executive vice president and CFO.

Stewart was most recently CFO of Alexandria-based Systems Planning and Analysis Inc. He’s also been the CFO at Vistronix, now a part of ASRC, as well as Oceus Networks Inc., ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI), DataZen Corp., Blackboard Inc. and Deltek Systems Inc.

Stewart is a key hire for CEO Stu Shea, who’s been repositioning the company in high-end markets to win business in what he calls “emergent warfighter domains,” primarily cyber, intelligence and space. In part Shea’s driving that through mergers and acquisitions, as are competitors in the crowded mid-tier of federal contractors looking to boost capabilities or win spots on lucrative contract vehicles. The CFO of course plays a key role not only in number crunching but in the complex corporate integrations that emerge from M&A.

