Patty Stonesifer retiring from Martha’s Table

Patty Stonesifer, the founding CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation who took over Martha’s Table Inc. nearly six years ago, is stepping down next summer.

Stonesifer, a national figure in philanthropic and business arenas who has sat on Amazon.com Inc.’s board of directors since 1997, disclosed the news in an email to supporters on Friday.

“This change is planned and good news for Martha’s Table and for me and my family,” she wrote. “Our Board has a plan to ensure we find the right next leader for our exciting future.”

Stonesifer, 62, became president and CEO of the D.C. nonprofit in 2013. Martha’s Table provides food, clothing and early-childhood and after-school assistance to families in need.

The nonprofit reported $15.58 million in revenue on its 2016 990 form, the most recent filed, roughly triple from when she arrived. Stonesifer has never taken a salary for her work at Martha’s Table.

“It’s a little emotional for me because I love what we accomplished,”…