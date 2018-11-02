202
Home » Latest News » Parsons reorganizes, head of…

Parsons reorganizes, head of federal business named COO

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 2, 2018 2:09 pm 11/02/2018 02:09pm
Share

Engineering giant Parsons Corp. is combining two business units into one in a move that, on paper anyway, elevates its Greater Washington-based federal business.

The Pasadena, California-based company said the move to merge its federal and infrastructure business units will better position the company to tackle technologically converged markets — defense, security, intelligence and infrastructure customers that need end-to-end solutions. 

It will be led by Carey Smith, most recently president of Parsons Federal whose title will now be chief operating officer. She will report to Parsons CEO Chuck Harrington.

“Combining the federal and infrastructure markets under Carey facilitates our organizational agility, innovation, and collaboration across the company, better serving our customers with digital solutions to their technologically complex challenges,” Harrington said in a statement.

Smith has run point on Parsons’ acquisition of government tech contractor Polaris Alpha, which…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500