Parsons reorganizes, head of federal business named COO

Engineering giant Parsons Corp. is combining two business units into one in a move that, on paper anyway, elevates its Greater Washington-based federal business.

The Pasadena, California-based company said the move to merge its federal and infrastructure business units will better position the company to tackle technologically converged markets — defense, security, intelligence and infrastructure customers that need end-to-end solutions.

It will be led by Carey Smith, most recently president of Parsons Federal whose title will now be chief operating officer. She will report to Parsons CEO Chuck Harrington.

“Combining the federal and infrastructure markets under Carey facilitates our organizational agility, innovation, and collaboration across the company, better serving our customers with digital solutions to their technologically complex challenges,” Harrington said in a statement.

Smith has run point on Parsons’ acquisition of government tech contractor Polaris Alpha, which…