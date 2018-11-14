202.5
Novetta expands intel reach with acquisition

November 14, 2018
Data analytics federal contractor Novetta Inc. has acquired Reston-based Berico Technologies in a deal that broadens its reach in the national security market.

Berico, launched in 2006, boasts a range of three-letter-agency customers central to the intelligence community, including the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). Novetta CEO Tiffanny Gates said that joining forces will mean new opportunities for growth and enhanced capabilities in areas like cloud engineering and solutions architecture.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Baird’s government services team, based in Tysons, was Berico’s financial adviser. Baird said its nine deals this year total nearly $2 billion in transaction value.

McLean-based Novetta changed hands in 2015 in a deal between two private equity giants: Arlington Capital Partners sold the company to The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) in August of that year.

