Nordstrom site sold at Dulles Town Center

Dulles Town Center owner Lerner Enterprises has purchased the site of the Nordstrom there, more than a year after the Seattle retailer shuttered the department store. The site includes the 144,000-square-foot former Nordstrom building, as well…

Dulles Town Center owner Lerner Enterprises has purchased the site of the Nordstrom there, more than a year after the Seattle retailer shuttered the department store.

The site includes the 144,000-square-foot former Nordstrom building, as well as a total of 13.6 acres of surrounding property, including some parking lots. Lerner Enterprises LLC bought the property from Nordstrom Inc. for $5 million, according to county deed records.

The Nordstrom opened in 2002 and closed in September 2017, and Lerner has been largely mum on what might take its place.

The developer has been working on other development phases of the 554-acre site, however; the third phase of Windmill Parc apartments opened in 2017, and the developer is also in the process of building 66 luxury rental townhouses, known as the City Center Townes at Dulles Town Center, next to the retail project. It also added a 10-screen Regal Cinema in 2014 and Nokes Plaza, with several fast-casual restaurants and a Bassett Furniture,…