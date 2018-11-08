New Maryland university board chair apologizes for handling of UMd. football scandal

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents selected a new board chair Wednesday who, in her introduction, apologized for the board’s recommendation last week to reinstate football coach DJ Durkin and Athletic Director Damon…

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents selected a new board chair Wednesday who, in her introduction, apologized for the board’s recommendation last week to reinstate football coach DJ Durkin and Athletic Director Damon Evans.

Linda Gooden, a former Lockheed Martin Corp. exec who has served on the Board of Regents since 2009, said in a statement that “everyone on the board now understands that the board’s personnel recommendations were wrong.”

UMd. President Wallace Loh announced plans to retire at the end of academic year after announcing the board’s recommendations, which followed investigations into the death of football player Jordan McNair. Loh then fired Durkin — a move that was in defiance of the regents’ recommendation — a day after the Board of Regents’ laid out its recommendation.

“In its quest to keep an open mind about the facts presented in the two recent reports on the tragic death of Jordan McNair and the University of Maryland, College…