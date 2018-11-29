Neustar to acquire fraud prevention company

202.5
By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 29, 2018 2:38 pm 11/29/2018 02:38pm
Sterling-based information services company Neustar Inc. has agreed to acquire Portland, Oregon-based call authentication and fraud solutions provider TrustID.

Terms were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Neustar will incorporate TrustID’s inbound call solutions to its outbound call products and solutions. TrustID works with financial institutions and other companies such as Fico Inc. (NYSE: FICO) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to authenticate callers, protect account access and prevent fraud or comply with regulations.

TrustID’s approximately 20 employees will join Neustar once the acquisition closes, expected in January.

“Our combined authentication capabilities will enable enterprises to know who is on the other end of the phone, quickly and accurately,” said Robert McKay, Neustar vice president and general manager of risk solutions.

New Neustar CEO Charles Gottdiener told the Washington Business Journal in October that the company would be looking for “the right tuck-in acquisitions” in…

