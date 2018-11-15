National Landing BID? Could be a possibility.

How does National Landing Business Improvement District sound? The Crystal City Business Improvement District said it would consider a name change if the organization expands to include Pentagon City and the Arlington section of Potomac…

The Crystal City Business Improvement District said it would consider a name change if the organization expands to include Pentagon City and the Arlington section of Potomac Yard.

Tracy Gabriel, who took over as the Crystal City BID president and executive director in August, told me the new moniker would probably be “on the table” if the BID incorporates the areas rebranded as National Landing in the Virginia pitch to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). BID members are still discussing the matter, which she described as in sync with the group’s mission of unifying the three regions.

“What’s consistent is thinking about the area in a unified way and recognizing it is a really vibrant urban center and engine for the region,” Gabriel said, declining to offer more details about the final decision.

The BID’s more than 40 members, which include Crystal City majority property owner JBG Smith Properties Inc. (NYSE: JBGS), launched…