Mike Isabella’s Kapnos College Park to close — and other landlords seek back rent

The latest closure among the restaurants in chef Mike Isabella’s empire will be Kapnos Taverna in College Park at the Hotel at University of Maryland.

The restaurant will close Dec. 1, confirmed a spokesman for Isabella. Washingtonian first reported the closure.

Isabella filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September after a string of closures. Kapnos’ landlord in College Park, Southern Management, sued the restaurant for back rent in in August, and it filed a motion to compel the business to pay rent or vacate the lease in early November. The judge ordered the lease to be vacated after a hearing in mid-November.

Two other landlords are also seeking unpaid rent for November, however, calling into question the future of those restaurants.

The landlord at Arroz, the Spanish restaurant Isabella runs in the Marriott Marquis Washington D.C. hotel, filed a motion in early November to compel the restaurant to pay more than $36,000 in rent owed for November. The judge in…