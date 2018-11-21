Mike Isabella sells his Wharf condo to a familiar D.C. name

Chef Mike Isabella has found a buyer for The Wharf condo he recently listed for sale, and it’s a familiar D.C. name: Jason Levien, lead owner of D.C. United. Levien, as Levien Sports Representation International,…

Chef Mike Isabella has found a buyer for The Wharf condo he recently listed for sale, and it’s a familiar D.C. name: Jason Levien, lead owner of D.C. United.

Levien, as Levien Sports Representation International, bought the condo in the Vio building for $2.575 million, meaning that Isabella and his wife netted nearly $400,000 on the property in just the few months that they owned it. They bought it in March for $2.19 million, shortly before Isabella was sued for sexual harassment by former Mike Isabella Concepts General Manager Chloe Caras. He settled the suit for undisclosed terms in May.

The sale happened quickly; Isabella just listed the condo earlier this month, according to Washingtonian. Levien declined to comment for this story. We’ve reached out to Isabella’s representative for comment and will update this story if we learn more.

