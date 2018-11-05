Michael Chasen’s PrecisionHawk acquires another drone company

PrecisionHawk Inc., the North Carolina commercial drone company led by D.C. tech entrepreneur Michael Chasen, has acquired another company in a deal that bolsters its push into the construction and real estate industries. That’s five…

PrecisionHawk Inc., the North Carolina commercial drone company led by D.C. tech entrepreneur Michael Chasen, has acquired another company in a deal that bolsters its push into the construction and real estate industries.

That’s five companies acquired by PrecisionHawk this year after raising $75 million in venture capital in January. With this latest deal, PrecisionHawk is bringing Chicago-based Uplift Data Partners into its corporate fold, with CEO Suzanne El-Moursi joining PrecisionHawk’s executive leadership team overseeing its construction business line.

Uplift was formed in 2015 as a subsidiary of Clayco, also based in Chicago and one of the nation’s largest architecture, engineering and construction firms, with more than $2 billion in revenue. Clayco will now exclusively source its construction projects to PrecisionHawk and serve on the company’s board of advisers to help further the development of PrecisionHawk’s construction software and services.

Chasen told the…