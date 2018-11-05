Metro identifies Pr. George’s site for $400M heavy maintenance facility

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has identified a site in Prince George’s County for a new rail repair and maintenance facility that could employ up to 300 employees and cost up to $400 million.…

The transit agency wants to acquire three contiguous properties at 3636 Pennsy Drive in Landover for an undisclosed price. According to Prince George’s property records, the site is owned by Knickerbocker Properties Inc.

The Metro board is scheduled to vote on the acquisition Nov. 15.

John Thomas, WMATA’s chief engineer for design and construction, said Monday that Metro looked at seven properties across the region and determined the Landover location “was a simpler site to redevelop.” Another finalist was located near the Van Dorn Street Metro station.

If approved by WMATA, Metro hopes to have the new facility operational by the end of 2023.

Thomas said the project includes two facilities, one up to 350,000 square feet and the other up to 250,000 square feet, plus a parking…