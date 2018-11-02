Meet the women leading three of Greater Washington’s Fastest Growing Companies

Of the 75 companies that made it on this year’s Fastest Growing Companies List, fewer than a dozen are headed by women. It’s a number that’s not too surprising, given the national statistics. Just 24…

It’s a number that’s not too surprising, given the national statistics. Just 24 companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list have a female CEO. That’s down from 32 in 2017.

We checked in with three of the local female leaders whose companies are on our List this year to see what they had to say about leadership — and how to close the gap.

Kendall Holbrook

CEO, Dev Technology Group Inc

What the company does: IT services for the federal government

2017 revenue: $49.52 million

Rank on the List: No. 26

What’s your next big goal as a business? Our goals are heavily weighted towards company culture. However, our financial goal is being a $75 million company by the end of 2020. We are on track to achieve this goal.

What’s been your biggest challenge in business this year? At the beginning of 2018, we had a change in leadership of the company. We implemented…