Meet D.C.’s new crop of retailers — just in time for holiday shopping

Though it’s been a tumultuous couple of years for retail, the arrival of the holiday season nevertheless brings hope of a happy financial year-end for retailers large and small. While big-box stores and large national…

Though it’s been a tumultuous couple of years for retail, the arrival of the holiday season nevertheless brings hope of a happy financial year-end for retailers large and small.

While big-box stores and large national chains have continued to struggle, smaller local and independent retailers have been filling many of Greater Washington’s retail spaces in the past year. Some have popped up in temporary spaces with the hopes of staying, while others are filling in where some of their big-box counterparts have left off.

From independent booksellers — they’re back, baby! — to skincare and apparel shops that capitalize on the current trend toward natural, sustainably sourced ingredients, the D.C. area’s retail scene has a lot of new offerings since last year.

Click through the gallery above for a sampling of where we’ll be shopping this year.