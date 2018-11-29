MedStar lauds federal investigators after hackers indicted for 2016 ransomware attack

MedStar Health on Thursday said it “applauds the work of U.S. law enforcement officials,” following news that two Iranian hackers have been charged in connection with the ransomware attack on the health system in 2016.…

The Associated Press reported the Justice Department indicted Faramarz Shahi Savandi, 34, and Mohammad Mehdi Shah Mansouri, 27, on Wednesday. The two stand accused of creating ransomware known as SamSam that encrypted data held in the computer systems of more than 200 entities, including the MedStar Health, and held it for “ransom.” It was a multimillion-dollar cyber crime that affected governments and organizations nationwide, including municipalities like New York and Atlanta.

The incident caused victims to lose more than $30 million according to prosecutors, AP reported. For MedStar, it resulted in the shutdown of more than 370 computer systems and several days of confusion throughout its medical centers, as officials worked to get all email and electronic patient…