Md. governor sees HQ2 in Northern Virginia as a regional win

The reaction in Maryland to Northern Virginia’s nod for half of Amazon.com’s HQ2 expansion was met with optimism. Gov. Larry Hogan and state economic development officials greeted the news Tuesday with a renewed hope for…

The reaction in Maryland to Northern Virginia’s nod for half of Amazon.com’s HQ2 expansion was met with optimism.

Gov. Larry Hogan and state economic development officials greeted the news Tuesday with a renewed hope for thousands of new jobs in Maryland and the entire region as part of the so-called Amazon effect of side businesses and companies locating near the HQ2 hub in Crystal City.

The usual sibling rivalry between Maryland and Virginia for business competition was suspended in the spirit of the anticipated growth believed to be similar to what the retailer has spawned at its Seattle headquarters.

With HQ2 finalist Montgomery County’s bid snubbed, Hogan clearly was ready to move onward and upward. He even dispatched Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford to attend the official Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announcement Tuesday afternoon in Arlington, Virginia.

“Amazon’s decision to locate one of its new headquarters facilities in Northern Virginia is a tremendous win for the entire Capital…