Maryland launches training program to attract Israeli health startups

Maryland has launched a new pilot training program designed to help Israeli health startups expand their companies to the state.

MarketReach America will bring 15 to 20 companies in the medical device and digital health sectors from Israel to Maryland for two weeks of training in May of next year. They will learn about breaking into the U.S. market by working with medical institutions and federal research and regulatory agencies.

The end goal is for the entrepreneurs to open an office in Maryland and continue the pipeline of companies coming here from Israel, said Barry Bogage, executive director of the Maryland/Israel Development Center (MIDC). They would join the more than 30 Israeli companies already operating in the state.

“This accelerator program combines the benefit of both nations, providing Israeli medical entrepreneurs and startups with a clear understanding of market demands and requirements in preparation for a later stage entry and sales in the U.S. market,” said Aharon…