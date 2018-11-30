Marriott suffers massive data breach

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) said Friday the personal information of up 500 million guests may have been accessed in a breach of its Starwood reservation database — including names, passport numbers and, for some,…

The Bethesda-based hospitality giant said it determined on Nov. 19 an “unauthorized party” copied and encrypted information from its Starwood database on or before Sept. 10 and took steps to remove it. Marriott isn’t done with its investigation or decrypting the data, but it believes the information comes from hundreds of millions of guests who made reservations at Starwood properties.

The company, which closed on its acquisition of Starwood in September 2016, said that for approximately 327 million of these guests, the compromised data includes a combination of names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers, Starwood loyalty program information, dates of birth, gender and information relating…