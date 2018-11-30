202.5
Home » Latest News » Marriott suffers massive data breach

Marriott suffers massive data breach

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 30, 2018 8:05 am 11/30/2018 08:05am
Share

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) said Friday the personal information of up 500 million guests may have been accessed in a breach of its Starwood reservation database — including names, passport numbers and, for some, some card payment information.

The Bethesda-based hospitality giant said it determined on Nov. 19 an “unauthorized party” copied and encrypted information from its Starwood database on or before Sept. 10 and took steps to remove it. Marriott isn’t done with its investigation or decrypting the data, but it believes the information comes from hundreds of millions of guests who made reservations at Starwood properties.

The company, which closed on its acquisition of Starwood in September 2016, said that for approximately 327 million of these guests, the compromised data includes a combination of names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers, Starwood loyalty program information, dates of birth, gender and information relating…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500