Mark Ein’s Kastle Systems names new CEO

Security technology company Kastle Systems International has a new CEO.

The Falls Church firm founded by serial entrepreneur Mark Ein announced Wednesday it appointed Haniel Lynn, most recently with Gartner Inc., its chief exec. The appointment is effective immediately.

Lynn will oversee Kastle Systems International’s five security companies — Kastle Systems, Mutual Security, Stat Land Security, Urban Alarm and CheckVideo.

Former CEO Piyush Sodha will transition to the role of co-chairman and co-owner alongside Ein, the majority owner.

Haniel most recently served as group president of CEB, which is now part of Gartner’s best practices and decision support business. He has previously held roles at GE Information Services, McKinsey & Co. and tech startup Lyte.

Ein said in a statement Haniel would lead Kastle into its “next stage of growth and advancement.”

