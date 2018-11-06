Major UMd. donor urges state officials to support Wallace Loh

One of the most notable donors to the University of Maryland made it clear to state officials he wants President Wallace Loh to remain in his position. Brendan Iribe, whose namesake will be used for…

Brendan Iribe, whose namesake will be used for the university’s $152 million, yet-to-open computer science building, has written a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan, Senate President Thomas Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch urging their support for Loh, according to the Baltimore Sun. Loh announced plans to retire last week following an investigation into the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Head football coach DJ Durkin was fired the day after Loh made his announcement after initially being reinstated by the university after a suspension.

Iribe, the co-founder of Oculus VR LLC and a former UMd. student, joins a slew of public figures who have criticized the University System Board of Regents for effectively forcing Loh into retirement at the end of the current school year.

“Because of the improper handling, the credibility…