Major sneaker boutique relocating in Georgetown

Major, the footwear and apparel store that has been on Wisconsin Avenue since 2006, is moving across the street into the former home of Appalachian Spring at 1415 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

The 3,700-square-foot store is double the size of Major’s current location and will allow for an expanded showroom for footwear, apparel and accessories. The new store is under construction and will open in time for the holiday shopping season if all goes well, says owner Duk-ki Yu. Alex Walker of Miller Walker Retail Real Estate represented Major and Laura Bellantoni of Dochter & Alexander represented the landlord.

Appalachian Spring, a local retailer that featured decorative items that celebrated American craft, closed in early 2017, and its storefront has been closed ever since. It did have a brief renaissance last summer, however, when set designers turned it into Commander Salamander for the shooting of “Wonder Woman…