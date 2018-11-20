Maintenance Supply Headquarters eliminates 51 jobs at Laurel office

Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a unit of home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos., has eliminated 51 jobs at its Laurel operations. The supplier of products to apartment builders and managers said the layoffs came after the company…

The supplier of products to apartment builders and managers said the layoffs came after the company “carefully evaluated” its “Baltimore market and made decisions about where to focus our resources to help us grow nationally.”

“While it’s difficult to make decisions that impact members of our team, we’re confident that these actions will help us to better support the business and enable future growth,” Jackie Pardini Hartzel, a spokeswoman for Lowe’s, said in an email.

The layoffs are effective Nov. 9, according to a filing with the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

More than 200 employees remain at Houston-based Maintenance Supply Headquarters’ office in Laurel, Pardini Hartzel said. The Laurel office provides IT, human resources and finance support.

The impacted workers were provided with severance and outplacement resources,…