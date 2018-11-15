Home » Latest News » Maglev officials alter station…

Maglev officials alter station plans in D.C. and Baltimore

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 15, 2018 3:01 pm 11/15/2018 03:01pm
The developers of a high-speed train connecting Baltimore and D.C. are proposing two underground stations near Mount Vernon Square in D.C. and have eliminated two station options in NoMa Gallaudet.

They’ve also ruled out Port Covington in Baltimore as a site for a potential station and are instead considering Camden Yards and Cherry Hill as options.

An underground station at BWI/Marshall Airport is also being proposed.

That’s just some of the detail included in a new report from The Northeast Maglev, the company pushing for the train, and Baltimore Washington Rapid Rail, the company that would develop it, which have been working with the Federal Railroad Transportation and Maryland Department of Transportation since 2016 on planning the project. In the report published Thursday, the companies analyze proposed routes and station locations as part of the process for drafting an environmental impact statement.

