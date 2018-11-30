Lyft closes on its acquisition of Capital Bikeshare parent

Rideshare service Lyft Inc. closed on the acquisition of Motivate, the parent company to Capital Bikeshare and the largest bike-share program operator in the United States. While terms were not disclosed, reports earlier this year…

Rideshare service Lyft Inc. closed on the acquisition of Motivate, the parent company to Capital Bikeshare and the largest bike-share program operator in the United States.

While terms were not disclosed, reports earlier this year speculated Lyft was in talks to acquire Motivate for up to $250 million. At that price tag, Lyft would drive ahead of Uber, which made its own purchase of New York-based electric bike company Jump for $200 million in April.

New York-based Motivate reportedly generated around $100 million in revenue last year, completing 80 percent of all bike-share rides in the United States.

A Lyft spokesman said the company is currently in talks with its regional partners on how it can support Capital Bikeshare’s expansion and innovation goals.

Capital Bikeshare is the third-largest system of its kind in the U.S. with more than 3,500 bicycles spread across more than 400 stations.

Starting next year, San Francisco-based Lyft will also be launching its own bikes in a…