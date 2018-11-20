Longtime Georgetown haunt to close

Longtime Georgetown haunt J.Paul’s will close its doors before the end of the year. The dining saloon, which opened at 3218 M St. NW in the early 1980s, announced Sunday on social media its plans…

Longtime Georgetown haunt J.Paul’s will close its doors before the end of the year.

The dining saloon, which opened at 3218 M St. NW in the early 1980s, announced Sunday on social media its plans to close.

Even if you’ve never stepped up to the mahogany shotgun bar inside, you’ve certainly strolled past the oysters on ice in J.Paul’s front window.

The restaurant helped kick off Paul Cohn’s Capital Restaurant Concepts, which included Paolo’s, Old Glory, Georgia Brown’s and others. Cohn stepped away from the company in 2014. Paolo’s and Old Glory have both recently become new concepts.

Restaurant broker Bill Miller of Miller Walker told Eater the two-level, 5,000-square-foot space is currently gauging interest from potential restaurants to step into the prime Georgetown real estate.

No firm date of J.Paul’s closure has been announced. It’s expected to be open at least until early December, according to Eater.