Lockheed and AWS team on satellite data service

The number of low Earth orbit satellites circling the globe is expected to grow to 16,000 in the next decade as commercial and government space ventures take to the skies to drape the planet with internet access and generate reams of data.

That requires, in part, multimillion-dollar ground stations to upload, download, collect and analyze it all. Sound familiar? Say, like the days before cloud computing, when organizations needed to build and run expensive data centers to utilize technology in cutting-edge and cost-saving ways?

That’s because Amazon Web Services believes that to be the case. And that’s why the cloud computing arm of internet behemoth Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is joining forces with the world’s largest defense contractor — Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) — on a new satellite service.

It combines a new ground station offering from AWS with a new antenna network from Lockheed. The behemoth corporate duo said Tuesday the service will provide…