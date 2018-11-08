Live like Tom Clancy in his Md. estate with an indoor pool, gun range and library

While the late novelist Tom Clancy’s Ritz-Carlton penthouse in Baltimore is edgy and modern, his Southern Maryland estate is the exact opposite. Peregrine Cliff is earthy and private, surrounded by acres of woods and backing…

Peregrine Cliff is earthy and private, surrounded by acres of woods and backing up to a stunning cliffside view of the Chesapeake Bay. Located at 5000 Camp Kaufmann Road in Huntingtown, it went on the market for $6.2 million in September.

“He did a lot of his writing there,” said listing agent for the property Angel Stevens with Cummings & Co. Realtors. Stevens said she’s been getting an “incredible” response on the property, but declined to share any specific details.

Its main feature is a seven-bedroom, custom-built stone home, but the property includes much more. Two four-car garages, an indoor pool, private gun range, a guest house, storage building, caretaker apartment and multiple sports facilities are all part of the estate.

The main property sits on 80 acres and is surrounded by woods and 10 other properties totaling 537 acres.

