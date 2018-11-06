Led by MGM, Maryland casinos set new record in October

Maryland’s six casinos set a new record in October, led by a 41 percent year-over-year increase at MGM National Harbor. In total, the casinos generated nearly $158 million, up 18.6 percent from October 2017. The…

Maryland’s six casinos set a new record in October, led by a 41 percent year-over-year increase at MGM National Harbor.

In total, the casinos generated nearly $158 million, up 18.6 percent from October 2017. The haul beats the previous single-month record of $156.6 million set in May.

MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County continued to lead the way, bringing in $73.4 million. Live! Casino & Hotel, the largest gaming venue in the state, generated revenue of $47 million, up 2.6 percent from the same month a year before.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore’s revenue rose 7.6 percent to nearly $21.1 million.

Ocean Downs Casino saw its revenue increase 15.8 percent to $6.1 million.

Hollywood Casino Perryville and Rocky Gap Casino Resort both posted decreases. Revenue at Hollywood declined by 1.4 percent to $5.85 million in October.

Rocky Gap’s revenue fell to $4.5 million, down 3.8 percent over October 2017.