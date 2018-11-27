Law firm to lease a full floor at Boro Tower

Womble Bond Dickinson LLP will relocate its Tysons office to Boro Tower, a 437,000-square-foot office building expected to deliver by early 2019. The Meridian Group and Rockefeller Group, co-developers of Boro Tower, announced the 24,239-square-foot…

Womble Bond Dickinson LLP will relocate its Tysons office to Boro Tower, a 437,000-square-foot office building expected to deliver by early 2019.

The Meridian Group and Rockefeller Group, co-developers of Boro Tower, announced the 24,239-square-foot lease on Tuesday. Womble Bond Dickinson will take the 20-story tower’s entire 15th floor. With the deal done, the $170 million Boro Tower is now 68 percent preleased, with 135,000 square feet still available.

“Our firm is experiencing an exciting period of evolution and growth, and our new space will help fuel that growth, including helping us recruit and retain top talent,” Gary Nunes, Womble Bond’s managing partner for the Tysons office, said in a statement.

Boro Tower is part of The Boro, a massive mixed-use project near the Greensboro Metro station with a 1.7 million-square-foot initial phase to include the office building, nearly 700 multifamily units and 260,000 square feet of retail, anchored by a 69,000-square-foot Whole…