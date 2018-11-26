Larry Hogan creates commission to redraw Md. congressional district

Gov. Larry Hogan is creating a commission tasked with drawing a gerrymandered congressional district in order to comply with a federal court order. Hogan, a Republican, signed an executive order Monday creating what he said…

Gov. Larry Hogan is creating a commission tasked with drawing a gerrymandered congressional district in order to comply with a federal court order.

Hogan, a Republican, signed an executive order Monday creating what he said will be an independent commission made up of Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated members. The governor will appoint three members while six will go through a public application process. Hogan’s announcement comes after a three-judge panel for the U.S. District Court in Maryland earlier this month ordered the state to redraw its map for the 6th congressional district for use in the 2020 election.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, has appealed the decision and requested a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The lines for the 6th congressional district, currently represented by Potomac Democrat John Delaney, were redrawn in 2011. The U.S. District Court ruled that the lines were moved unconstitutionally.

