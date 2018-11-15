Landmark Mall is now under one company’s control

Howard Hughes Corp. now controls the 51-acre Landmark Mall property in its entirety. So said Mark Bulmash, senior vice president for development with mall owner Howard Hughes, and a member of the Eisenhower West/Landmark Van…

So said Mark Bulmash, senior vice president for development with mall owner Howard Hughes, and a member of the Eisenhower West/Landmark Van Dorn Implementation Advisory Group, during a meeting Wednesday.

“We now control the whole site,” Bulmash told the audience at Alexandria’s Cameron Station. “We control the site. We made an agreement with the owner. Now we’re in to replan the site.”

This does not appear to be a sale, but rather a partnership between Dallas-based Howard Hughes and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG), owner of the Sears store at Landmark. The WBJ’s Rebecca Cooper reported in September that Seritage was in talks to remain a part of the project going forward, though not necessarily with a Sears store included.

Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) acquired the Macy’s in 2017: “It took them over a year to figure out that we were their best buyer,” Bulmash said.

The mall itself…