Lance ‘Rock’ Steglich of On the Rocks: Why I’m participating in Black Restaurant Week

When the founders of this year’s Black Restaurant Week began dreaming up the event early in 2018, they set realistic expectations, hoping for 10 to 12 restaurant participants.

They ended up with more than three dozen participating restaurants, bars and catering companies, as well as a few allied businesses, something that co-creators Erinn Tucker, Furard Tate and Andra “AJ” Johnson are thrilled with, Tucker said.

They did it, in part, by creating a two-tiered system for full-service restaurants and then other more casual restaurants and bars that wanted to participate. Full-service restaurants offering the traditional three-course, prix fixe menu paid $300 to participate; smaller establishments, casual spots and catering companies paid $150.

And Black Restaurant Week itself, which runs Nov. 4 through Nov. 11, is just the beginning of the programming the founders have planned. They plan quarterly programs for the participating restaurant owners to help build community among the…