Judge tosses Cork Wine Bar’s lawsuit against Donald Trump

The D.C. wine bar that took on President Donald Trump and his hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue NW has been hit with a major setback.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon on Monday tossed out Cork Wine Bar’s civil suit alleging Trump’s position as president was creating business for his hotel and its restaurants and serves as “unfair competition” for Cork.

In their case, Cork’s owners said specifically a large portion of the business involves hosting and catering “receptions for large groups of lobbyists, as well as for political fundraisers and conventions” attended by people seeking to influence federal officials and policymakers. Since Trump’s election in 2016, Cork said organizations and individuals have increased their use of the Trump International Hotel and its establishments “to the detriment of Cork.”

Leon disagreed with Cork’s arguments, saying that the advantages Trump gains through his presidency do not violate the District’s anticompetition laws.

“To…