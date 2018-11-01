Jonathan Aberman: What do investors like about investing in D.C.? I asked them.

We often talk about how important it is to attract more investors to our region, so I asked some already doing business why they like investing here, counting on their answers to explain to out-of-region…

We often talk about how important it is to attract more investors to our region, so I asked some already doing business why they like investing here, counting on their answers to explain to out-of-region investors why investing in Greater Washington is a smart thing to do.

Rick Gordon, director of the Inova Personalized Health Accelerator, believes that the mature approach of our local founders is particularly important. People here grow their businesses efficiently, using outside capital as a tool and not a crutch. He noted that as recently as two years ago, companies in our region were ranked No. 1 for the most efficient use of outside venture capital, and our region still ranks among the national leaders. For him, the “capital-efficient ethos that exists here within the entrepreneurial community bodes well for investors who prize capital efficiency.”

Other investors focused on the unique nature of our people. Mirza Baig, general partner of Aldrich Capital, has the unique perspective…