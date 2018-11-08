Jonathan Aberman: We should listen to Gen. McChrystal’s view of leadership

The recent election has me thinking a lot about leadership, not just in politics, but in business too. I find myself asking what we are entitled to expect from leaders. I start from the premise that…

To help me develop this idea better, I reached out to retired Gen. Stan McChrystal, founder of the McCrystal Group and a proven leader. He is one of the people on whom I rely on for guidance on leadership. I spoke with him about his current thinking on the nature of leadership and where the real power lies in the relationship between leaders and followers.

McChrystal is the first to admit that his own view of leadership has evolved. Originally, he saw a leader as a person who had specific qualities and attributes that set him apart from his followers. He focused much of his research and work on training leaders to be more effective. He identified delegation as the key to effective leadership. This conclusion grew out of his own experience…