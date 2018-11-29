Jonathan Aberman: A milestone gives me a moment to reflect

Sometime this month my weekly podcast and radio program will be downloaded by its 100,000th listener. This milestone is a good time to discuss why I have been doing this show and what I and…

We launched “What’s Working in Washington” to highlight the many people who are getting things done in the capital region. More than 400 guests later I can tell you that the cliched image of our region being a place where politics and government dominates could not be further from the truth. You will learn more about our region by listening to a few “What’s Working in Washington” podcasts than by binging on “House of Cards.” You’ll get a sense of the many people living here, both inside and outside of government, who get up every morning and try to make a difference. They come here to change the world. They stay because they can find the resources here to succeed.

We’ve learned so much from the guests we’ve had on the show. Some are nationally…