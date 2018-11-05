Jeff Bezos, the $138B man, offered free waffles for putting HQ2 here

With all the talk of Amazon.com Inc. landing in Crystal City, MCR, the owner of the Courtyard by Marriott Dulles Airport Herndon, is desperately trying to get Jeff Bezos to look a handful of miles…

With all the talk of Amazon.com Inc. landing in Crystal City, MCR, the owner of the Courtyard by Marriott Dulles Airport Herndon, is desperately trying to get Jeff Bezos to look a handful of miles to the west.

Free waffles? That’s what awaits the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO if he selects the general Herndon area for HQ2. It’s the incentive that’ll surely put western Fairfax on top — that’ll make Bezos’ decision so easy. Like butter.

In September, MCR announced it had opened the six-story, 187-room Courtyard with amenities geared toward meeting the needs of Amazon’s 50,000 prospective HQ2 employees. The hotel, at 13715 Sayward Blvd., is just across the Dulles Toll Road from the Center for Innovative Technology campus, a potential HQ2 landing spot.

But MCR took it a step further Monday, offering Bezos personally (yes, the press release is headlined “Dear Jeff”) a free double room before the HQ2 announcement. And if Northern Virginia is selected? Free waffles at the hotel’s…