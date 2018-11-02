Jeff Bezos going with his heart on HQ2

In its search for a second headquarters, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has spent the last 14 months or so crunching the numbers on office space, tax incentives, housing, tech jobs, transportation and institutions of higher…

In its search for a second headquarters, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has spent the last 14 months or so crunching the numbers on office space, tax incentives, housing, tech jobs, transportation and institutions of higher learning, among myriad other metrics.

But the decision, it turns out, will come down to CEO Jeff Bezos’ gut, or maybe a little higher.

“Ultimately the decision will be made with intuition after gathering and studying a lot of data — for a decision like that, as far as I know, the best way to make it is you collect as much data as you can, you immerse yourself in that data but then you make the decision with your heart,” Bezos told journalist Walter Isaacson during a 45-minute discussion in New York hosted by global nonprofit First, as reported by CNN.

