JBG Smith is busy in Crystal City, pulling permits and setting up LLCs

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 12, 2018 5:04 pm 11/12/2018 05:04pm
All eyes are on Crystal City this week. Ours certainly are.

Whether you’re excited about the prospect of the Arlington neighborhood landing at least a portion of Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, or dreading the possibility, right now every move made by Amazon or dominant Crystal City landowner JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is on your radar.

And there have been a bunch of notable and curious moves, especially on the part of Chevy Chase-based JBG Smith. It has been busy the last two weeks pulling, or applying for, permits — and establishing LLCs — in areas that are rumored to be part of an HQ2 landing.

Caveat: These might have nothing to do with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). JBG Smith, since its creation in July 2017 from the spin-merge of The JBG Cos. and Vornado Realty Trust’s D.C.-area holdings, has made Crystal City a top priority. So perhaps it’s all coincidence that so much is happening there just as the HQ2 announcement is imminent.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

