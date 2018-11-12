JBG Smith is busy in Crystal City, pulling permits and setting up LLCs

All eyes are on Crystal City this week. Ours certainly are. Whether you’re excited about the prospect of the Arlington neighborhood landing at least a portion of Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, or dreading the possibility,…

Whether you’re excited about the prospect of the Arlington neighborhood landing at least a portion of Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, or dreading the possibility, right now every move made by Amazon or dominant Crystal City landowner JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is on your radar.

And there have been a bunch of notable and curious moves, especially on the part of Chevy Chase-based JBG Smith. It has been busy the last two weeks pulling, or applying for, permits — and establishing LLCs — in areas that are rumored to be part of an HQ2 landing.

Caveat: These might have nothing to do with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). JBG Smith, since its creation in July 2017 from the spin-merge of The JBG Cos. and Vornado Realty Trust’s D.C.-area holdings, has made Crystal City a top priority. So perhaps it’s all coincidence that so much is happening there just as the HQ2 announcement is imminent.

Anyway, here’s what we’re…